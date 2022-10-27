The Hawks have arrested eight people allegedly connected with the irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile Power Station valued at over R2 billion.

The accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Thursday morning at the crack of dawn. The arrests reportedly include a former senior Eskom executive who also testified at the State Capture Commission, his wife and stepdaughter.

They are expected to appear at the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga around lunchtime.

Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says, “We can confirm that eight people have been arrested and are expected to appear on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. The accused are to appear on charges emanating from an irregular contract granted from the building of Kusile Power Station valued at over R2 billion.”

“We would also like to appreciate our stakeholders that assisted us in this particular arrest, the investigating directorate worked alongside the Hawks, DPCI as well as others,” added Seboka.