The Hawks and the police in the Western Cape have arrested eight suspects who allegedly stole about R24 million from the South Cape Technical and Vocational Education and Training College in George.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says the suspects include the then Chief Executive Officer of the institution.

Hani says the suspects, who were employees and contractors between 2009 and 2014, allegedly colluded to unlawfully and intentionally submit non-compliant bid documents and quotations for the construction and renovations of the institution’s colleges in the district.

She says the group is expected to make their first appearance at the George Magistrate’s Court today on charges of corruption, fraud and theft.