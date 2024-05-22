EFF wants SIU to probe cost of Thaba Nchu Freedom Day celebrations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State says it will write to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as a matter of urgency to investigate allegations into Thaba Nchu Freedom Day celebrations event which cost provincial government R3 million.

The money was allegedly spent by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture on logistics and catering of the event that was poorly attended.

The event led to the MEC Limakatso Mahasa suspending the department’s HOD Steve Tshabalala accusing him of refusing to postpone the event.

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana then placed Mahasa on special leave for the remainder of the May month for investigation.

EFF provincial secretary Bosanku Msimanga says they are of the view that the Premier not attend to allegations of corruption and misuse of money in the department.

“We are of the view that law enforcement agencies such as SIU should take a centre stage in doing thorough investigations into the matter. It should be noted that is not only Thaba Nchu Freedom Day celebration where government engaged on fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Even during Premier Cup, over R8 million was spent without following proper procurement processes,” says Msimanga.