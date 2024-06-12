Al Jama-ah leader meets MK Party and EFF on how to move forward

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Al Jama-ah Leader Ganief Hendricks says he has met the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on how to move forward in talks over the formation of a government. He says he is confident they would reach an agreement with the ANC.

Hendricks says a meeting is expected to take place tomorrow with the United Democratic Movement (UDM), African Transformation Movement (ATM), MK Party, EFF and PAC on how to map the way forward.

He says he is against a Democratic Alliance (DA)-supported Government of National Unity and what he calls the return of white rule.

Hendricks, elaborating on his discussions with the EFF and the MK Party, says, “I had a meeting with MK last night and today with the EFF. They contacted me to discuss the way forward, as we feel that black political parties need to work close together and that we must ensure that black political parties are not failing. And that’s why we are very confident that we will be able to get together. A meeting is planned tomorrow when everyone is in Cape Town for the first sitting, and we will reach an agreement with the ANC that they can take the lead. However, they can consult with the other political parties, the black parties so that we can have black rule in South Africa and not a return to white rule,” says Hendricks.

Face The Nation | Coalition Talks:

