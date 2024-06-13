Ekurhuleni mayor sacks Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has fired the Gauteng Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as a Member of the Mayoral Committee on Finance.

The mayor says the aim of the decision is to ensure that the city quickly completes and approves the annual budget.

There’s also an urgent need for the turnaround of what he says is the City’s worrying financial position.

The City’s Member of the Mayoral Committee on Planning and Economic Development Nomadlozi Nkosi has in the interim been assigned to take over Dunga’s position.

Dunga and the EFF in the province are yet to comment on the decision by Xhakaza.

