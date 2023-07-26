Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members are expected to gather at the koppie in Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West, to mark the 10th anniversary of the party. This is one of the build-up events to the party’s official anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Aligning itself with the July 26 Movement, a Cuban vanguard revolutionary organisation and later a political party led by Fidel Castro, the EFF has since its formation, been advocating for expropriation of land without compensation and nationalisation of mines and banks, amongst others.

The EFF leader Julius Malema frequented Marikana, under the banner of the Friends of the Youth League, following the August 2012 massacre. He was expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) in February.

On July 2013, Malema announced the formation of the EFF, which was launched in October at the Marikana koppie.

Ten months following its formation, the party faced its first major test, the 2014 Provincial and National Elections, where it won 25 seats, making it the third biggest party in terms of representation in parliament.

It also became the main opposition in the North West and Limpopo provinces following the 2016 local government elections.

The EFF’s performance contributed to metros such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape having coalition governments.

Its existence has not been without any challenges, following its first conference in December 2014, there were some squabbles in the party, which resulted in the expulsion of three party leaders in 2015, such as Mpho Ramakatsa, Andile Mngxitama and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

Other prominent figures, such as former treasurer general Magdalene Moonsamy and Kenny Kunene resigned from the party.

VIDEO: This month, EFF held media briefing at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Soweto ahead of 10 year celebrations:

