‘EFF has demonstrated its ability to govern through coalitions’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson, Veronica Mente says the party has demonstrated its ability to govern through some coalitions in various municipalities. The EFF is in coalition governance in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni with two members of mayoral committees in Johannesburg and five in Ekurhuleni.

The party is holding its final “Tshela Thupa” rally at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo ahead of next week’s elections.

Mente has pleaded with voters to allow the country’s third largest party to demonstrate how it can change their lives.

“Give EFF a chance because we have demonstrated through where we are governing with Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, in Nelson Mandela. We have demonstrated with the insourcing of workers, we have demonstrated by being at the forefront of service delivery where MMC’s are the ones actually unblocking the drains. We do not have a VIP section when it comes to service delivery. Everyone is reachable in the EFF. Everyone is accountable in the EFF and everyone must get their hands dirty. Therefore, we tell South Africans and we plead with South Africans that trust the EFF government to give you a clean, accountable and corrupt-free government.”

We are at Peter Mokaba stadium to remind the people of South Africa that it is possible for the EFF to turn this country around. The EFF has a clear plan for our people that is backed by scientific research.#EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/TH0LJIL1Xz — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 25, 2024

