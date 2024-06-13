SA President should be ANC member: Rise Mzansi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says his party strongly feels that the President of the country should come from the African National Congress (ANC).

This is as preparations are being finalised for the first sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow during which a President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected.

The clock is ticking for political parties to agree on the formation of the ANC-proposed Government of National Unity following the general elections.

This is after the ANC failed to secure an outright majority.

Zibi explains what has motivated their standpoint.

“Our position is that the Parliament and legislature are absolutely important and not everybody can be in the government, in the executive itself. You need to ensure that accountability happens and so on, and that is why we have chosen to say that, while the ANC in government should have a President, the Speaker should come from an opposition political party.”