EFF to hold final election rally in Limpopo

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is today expected to hold its final election rally at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The party launched its election manifesto in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in February this year.

The EFF, which is the third largest party in the country, currently has 44 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly.

This after obtaining just over 10% of the vote.

It’s the final push for the red berets as the country edges closer to the elections. With just four days before the general elections, parties are desperate to share a message that will resonate with the electorate.

The party is the official opposition in Limpopo. Following the 2019 general elections, the EFF received 1.9-million votes.

EFF Officials at Peter Mokaba Stadium conducting an inspection to ensure that it’s all systems go! The sunrise will usher in the only victory rally of the 2024 election campaign season! #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/Eyfo3tUlxb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 24, 2024

2024 Elections | EFF Tshela Thupa Rally: Natasha Phiri