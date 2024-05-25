sabc-plus-logo

EFF to hold final election rally in Limpopo

EFF leadership
  • EFF leadership doing an inspection, ahead of the rally at Peter Mokaba stadium.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is today expected to hold its final election rally at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The party launched its election manifesto in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in February this year.

The EFF, which is the third largest party in the country, currently has 44 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly.

This after obtaining just over 10% of the vote.

It’s the final push for the red berets as the country edges closer to the elections. With just four days before the general elections, parties are desperate to share a message that will resonate with the electorate.

The party is the official opposition in Limpopo. Following the 2019 general elections, the EFF received 1.9-million votes.

