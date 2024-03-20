EFF calls for formalising of informal settlements in Mangaung

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Figthers (EFF) in the Free State has called on the Department of Human Settlements to formalise all informal settlements in Mangaung.

The party is marching to the department’s offices to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The EFF is accusing the department of returning money to National Treasury, after failing to use it to build houses.

It says this is happening while many people still live on underdeveloped land without proper services.

EFF Mangaung secretary Mpho Ramatlama explains. “All informal settlements to be formalised and the third reason we are marching to this department, to the Department of Human Settlements, to demand that they start to build houses for our people. Because you would recall that not so long, about 600 million was returned back to the Treasury because the department not spending money that was meant for the services of the people of the Free State.”