President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the importance of Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in his letter to the nation.

He says they provide many valuable services including educating very young children, providing childcare for working parents, creating jobs particularly for women and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Ramaphosa’s reflections follow his visit to Bizana in the Eastern Cape last week, where he opened the Little Flower early childhood development (ECD) centre, which the development organisation, Impande South Africa has built with the support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Through the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund, government provided help to ECD centres to enable them to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic according to Ramaphosa.

Earlier this year, he said the move of the ECD function from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education was completed aimed at linking early childhood development to the formal school curriculum and provide training to staff at ECD centres.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill which is currently before Parliament also proposes that it be compulsory for all children to receive two years of ECD before they enter Grade 1 with the aim of improving a child’s chances of success in later years.

