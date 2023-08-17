Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, has handed over a R689 million state-of-the-art Khotsong TB Hospital in Matateile, in the Alfred Nzo region.

The 120-bedded hospital comprises of many key units, including Pharmacy, Laboratory, MDR resistant unit, and a clinic.

This hospital will be functioning as a referral hospital.

TB patients from the Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani, and Joe Gqabi regions will now easily access quality healthcare closer to their homes.

Meth says the decline in diseases means the hospital can be used for multi-purposes.

“We are here today to open the state-of-the-art hospital that was built with a tune of more than R680 million, a 120-bed hospital. But also, we are excited by the progress we are making on infrastructure development and the progress we are making on infrastructure development. We are also excited that the burden of disease is declining, as the numbers now suggest that we can re-purpose the hospital not only to offer TB services but also other services.”