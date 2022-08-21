Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has condemned the brutal assault of a healthcare worker and threats made against nurses at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital.

The Department’s spokesperson Siyanda Manana says it is alleged the men had brought in a friend who was shot and demanded that the nurses fetch him from their car.

One of the nurses was subsequently assaulted when they requested help from the suspects.

The suspects proceeded to threaten to kill everyone in the trauma unit should their friend die.

The unknown man was however declared dead on arrival.

Manana elaborates, “We condemn this thuggery with the contempt it deserves. When our staff, who continue going above and beyond the call of duty are too traumatised to go to work, it will be communities that will suffer at the end of the day. So, we are calling on communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who continue targeting healthcare workers, which includes EMS personnel, are arrested and prosecuted.”