The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) has threatened to take action against the Provincial Government if they do not pay and retain young nurses.

While addressing the media in Johannesburg, the Union condemned what they call the inhumane and heartless conduct meted out against nurses by the Gauteng Department of Health.

The nurses’ union says young nurses have not been paid for close to a quarter of the year. DENOSA Gauteng Chairperson Simphiwe Gada says they plan to visit the Premier’s office this week following the Department of Health’s plan to retrench post community service nurses, after training them for four years to become professional nurses.

Gada says, “…We also have those who have not gotten paid, over a thousand nurses. They have not been paid for a period of three months. We will be carrying this fight to the doorstep of the premier because we have engaged him on several occasions to say intervene on this matter.”