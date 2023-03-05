An Eastern Cape woman has been murdered in what is believed to be a hijacking and robbery.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says a man reported that he left a tavern in KwaDwesi with the woman.

It is alleged they were then accosted by men in another car in Perseverance and forced into the boot of his car and driven around. The complainant says he was then dropped off in Algoa Park after the men found his bank account empty. Naidu says he reported the case to the police.

The complainant’s vehicle was then tracked back to Perseverance where the woman’s body was found outside the car.

The vehicle was torched. No arrests have been made yet.

“SAPS Kwadwesi detectives are investigating a case of vehicle hijacking and murder after the body of an unknown female was found burnt and lying next to a car on the Perseverance Road this morning, 5 March 2023,” says Naidu.

Police are investigating a case of vehicle hijacking and murder.

Anyone who can assist with any information relating to this incident or the identity of the woman is asked to contact SAPS KwaDwesi, D/Capt Shelly Shepherd on 071 362 8707 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.