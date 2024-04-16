Eastern Cape motorists warned to be cautious after snowfall

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Motorists travelling on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middleburg in the Eastern Cape have been warned to be cautious on the road due to snowfall overnight.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says this was not a heavy snowfall and does not warrant any road closures.

Binqose says, “We are urging road users, motorists in particular to be extra cautious when approaching that stretch, and also banking on the weather forecast that is getting sunny that it will quickly melt traces of that snow away in just a matter of time.”

VIDEO: SA Weather update | 16 April 2024:

