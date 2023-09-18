The anti-gang unit in the Eastern Cape is investigating the mass shooting of five people at Gelvandale in the Northern areas of Gqeberha.

Unknown gunmen fatally shot people aged 24 to 42 at a residence suspected to be a drug hotspot.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirms an ongoing murder investigation.

“It is alleged that at about 23:50, unknown number of gunmen wearing balaclavas entered a yard in Koedoe Street and proceeded to the outbuilding at the back of the house. Shots were fired from the outside before the gunmen entered. Five people (3 males and 2 females) were fatally shot. The victims are aged between 24 and 42 years old. Names and next of kin of the victims are still to be verified. It is further alleged that the house is a drug post. A case of murder(5 counts) is under investigation.”