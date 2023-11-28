E Cape Liquor Board, SAPS to enforce compliance by liquor traders

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has joined hands with the South African Police Service to enforce and monitor compliance by liquor traders.

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the provincial police headquarters at Zwelitsha near Qonce to formalize the joint venture.

The partnership seeks to promote community safety and responsible drinking. Illegal trade in alcohol and underage drinking are prevalent in the province. This partnership will help to close gaps and capacitate the liquor board which has a shortage of inspectors.

“In terms of the capacity we don’t have much capacity as Eastern Cape liquor board because we currently only about 22 inspectors who are supposed to look at the whole of the province the police who are appointed as inspectors its helping us because it addresses the issue of capacity,” says Dr Nombuyiselo Makala, Eastern Cape Liquor Board CEO.

“We have identified gaps in terms of reporting of the non-compliance by the license holders hence we developed this MOU to close the gaps and to be able to address and be able to know of non-compliance by license holders,” says Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, Provincial Police Commissioner.

A steering committee has been established that will meet on a quarterly basis to report back.