The community at Scenery Park in East London in the Eastern Cape, where 21 young people, including teenagers died at Enyobeni tavern a week ago, say they are still confused and puzzled by the events that led to the deaths.

Results of forensic investigations to the cause of the deaths are still pending.

Meanwhile the Buffalo City metro has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the tavern as to whether the structure complied with safety regulations and how it had been built in a place zoned as a residential area.

Community activist Samkela Jobela, says that they’re looking for answers.

“We are still left confused, that’s why we took a march on Friday, to go to these various authorities and institutions to tell us what were the findings, as to what had happened there. And obviously as this has been declared as a national crisis, we were expecting some speed up in the process, but yet there is nothing, no engagement with the community. All we see is that the survivors and the families are being put back into that traumatic process again and again.”

Scenery Park youth want long-term solutions to curb underage drinking

The youth of Scenery Park is calling on sectors of society to come up with a multi-pronged approach to curb under-age drinking and other social ills. In an interview with the SABC, a community leader and member of the Scenery Park Business Forum, Nkosinathi Sikobi, says the focus is now shifting to long-term change that is needed in the community to ensure this kind of event doesn’t happen again. Watch: Investigations into tavern tragedy continue as community seeks solutions This follows as the community mourns the tragic death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern last Sunday. The tavern has since been closed and a criminal case opened against the owner. Police have concluded the investigation at the crime scene, but the cause of death is yet to be determined. A mass funeral will be held on Wednesday next week. Jobela says they want a permanent solution to fight drug and alcohol abuse especially among the youth. He says, “We feel like they should engage the youth, find out what the youth want and then try to put together their ideas with the youth, and find solutions and programs that will keep youth occupied.” Alcohol ban During an interview with The Royal House of Mandela, with SA FM’s Aldrin Sampear, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela called for the shutdown of taverns and a ban on alcohol. Mandela says alcohol exacerbates social ills and the Enyobeni tragedy is one example. He further calls on civil society and faith based organisations to join him in the call for the ban of alcohol.