E Cape Liquor Board cautions against underage drinking

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has issued a warning to learners regarding the illegal and excessive consumption of alcohol during the upcoming Easter weekend.

This caution comes after learner ambassadors alerted the Board about a circulating poster on various social media platforms. The poster invites learners from Buffalo City to a pool party at a B&B in East London.

Board spokesperson Dr. Mgwebi Msiya says they will visit the mentioned B&B to discourage the owner from hosting the learners. He also advised parents to make arrangements for their children in case they are away during this period.

Msiya says, “On the poster, potential attendees are advised to bring a bottle of whisky or gin as an entry requirement, and this clearly demonstrates that the intention is nothing else but to consume alcohol at this particular party. This is extremely alarming and learners are urged to refrain from this behaviour.”

The scourge of teenage alcohol abuse in the Eastern Cape:

