E Cape learners hospitalised for gastric illness

Three learners from Osborn Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca are still receiving hospital treatment for a gastric-related illness.

This follows an incident where 324 learners exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting earlier this week, leading to their admission to the hospital for necessary care.

Health officials have taken samples from potential sources to conduct tests, aiming to identify the origin of the illness.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Health Sizwe Kupelo, provided an update on the situation, stating, “Over 300 learners from Osborn mission in KwaBhaca were rushed to various clinics and the Madzikane hospital for treatment following illness that presented with diarrhoea and stomach cramps. The department is now investigating the cause of their illness.”

The health department reports that the condition of the three learners still in hospital is stable.