Hawkers and other small businesses at the Durban beachfront say their businesses have taken a knock amid the continued closure of some children’s paddle pools at South Beach.

Among the businesses operating at South Beach is the Durban Fun World Park. Durban Fun World Park owner, Nic Steyn explains why the business faces imminent closure.

“It has had a huge effect. The paddling pool has been sitting empty for over three years. It is just incompetency, I think, and we run this part to maintain. It is very expensive and to keep going. Unfortunately, it’s what it is, municipality needs to step up. The whole of the beachfront has just been neglected.”

VIDEO | Durban’s oldest amusement park to close in May: