An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly set dogs on police officers in Bloemfontein.

Officers say they were searching for a house when they received a tip-off about a suspect dealing in drugs.

They found Mandrax and Chrystal meth in the pocket of a 38-year-old male.

When police were about to leave the house with the suspect, they say 18-year-old female set dogs on them. One officer was rushed to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

The woman is set to face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for crimen injuria and obstruction of justice. The 38-year-old will face drug dealing charges. The trio will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate court soon.