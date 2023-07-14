Some residents in Driekop outside Burgersfort in Limpopo say they expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline government plans to create job opportunities and resolve the challenge of ongoing load shedding.

President Ramaphosa will be interacting with the communities during the Presidential Imbizo at Matodi Sports Complex.

Residents have however appreciated the work being done to widen the busy R37 road connecting Polokwane and the mining town of Burgersfort.

“From the president, I expect maybe he should do maybe (create) opportunities for jobs to the communities and our youth. You see we need electricity in our village, the electricity is a problem. You see our road is now usable, if (it’s) good, even accidents will be low.”

“I expect lot of things from the president, I feel very proud about the road.”

In the report below, residents speak to SABC News Reporter Mahlako Komane about service delivery challenges: