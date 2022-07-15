The three match Test series between South Africa’s national rugby team and Wales is poised for a dramatic finish when the third and final match gets under way at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wales has a chance to record their first ever series win over the three time World Champions but history favours the South Africans on home soil.

They have not lost a home series since 1997 and just like against the British and Irish Lions last year are fully capable of battling to grab a series win.

Captain Siya Kolisi is quietly confident ahead of the clash. “It builds character and that’s what the coaches have been trying to do for us to be in situations like these, it shows character and that is what is needed tomorrow, its nothing new – Wales have also been in this situation both teams have experienced players. It’s and important game and we are looking forward to it a great way to start the season we can build on this.”

Meanwhile, the Springboks are back in a building phase ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in France and this series against Wales, the first on their international calendar, is crucial in gauging the team’s depth, especially before hosting the All Blacks in August.

South Africa’s backline coach Mzwandile Stick believes that the team re up for the challenge. “For us, probably it will tell us where we are as a team. We started slowly in Pretoria and last week, we started well but we couldn’t finish so its two different types of games. If we can get close to 90% of our potential game management set pieces capitalising on the opportunities, we will be in a good position to win – its going to be a massive 80 minutes for us.”