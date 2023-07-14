Dr Nandipha Magudumana’ s application for leave to appeal will be heard at the High Court in Bloemfontein today.

Magudumana is one of the accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.

She wants her arrest in Tanzania overturned and subsequent deportation to South Africa be declared as unlawful.

Last month, Judge Phillip Loubser found that her arrest was unprocedural but dismissed her application with costs on the basis that she consented to be brought back to the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has withdrawn its cross appeal in the matter.

Dr Magudumana will not physically appear in court.

In her dismissed urgent application, she argued that her detention at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad should be overturned.

So far, 12 people including Bester have been arrested in connection with the matter.

VIDEO | Dr Nandipha Magudumana to file for leave of appeal following High Court ruling: