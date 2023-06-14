The Gauteng police say the crime docket relating to the Boksburg gas tanker explosion on Christmas eve last year is currently with the Director of Public Prosecution for consideration.

Police say the DPP is deciding whether to prosecute the company or the driver of the truck.

The tanker exploded under a low-lying bridge near the Tambo Memorial hospital, killing 40 people. The driver of the truck was arrested but later released due to insufficient evidence.

BREAKING NEWS | Fatal gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng:

Deputy Police Commissioner Crime Detection, Mbuso Khumalo says the investigation has been concluded.

“The driver was visited by the investigating officers. He is somewhere in KwaZulu-Natal. He is not also well, he is not able to drive at the moment. We are waiting for the feedback on the Public Prosecutor to tell us whether to prosecute or not to prosecute. If there is something to be attended by the police, we will also attend.”