A funeral service will be held for four of the Boksburg gas explosion victims on Thursday at a church on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The Brits family lost four children in the Christmas eve tragedy that claimed 34 lives when a gas tanker exploded after it got trapped under a bridge.

Eleven of the deceased are staff members of the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital. Close to 50 more people are still hospitalised with various injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

The Gauteng provincial government has estimated that damages at the hospital would exceed R18 million.

The Boksburg bridge that was damaged remains a no-go area as investigations are continuing.

Aerial view of the aftermath of the tanker explosion in Boksburg:

Police are expected to search the scene of the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on Thursday morning after additional body parts were found around the area of the blast raising the number of people that died in the explosion.

The driver was arrested on the same day but has since been released pending further investigations.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga says, “The Premier would like to send condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and continue to pledge support of the provincial government going forward.”

A number of services have also resumed operation at the Tambo hospital.

Memorial service for tanker explosion victims:

The Ekurhuleni Metro Council says it is continuing to engage with families of the victims of the Boksburg bridge explosion as many are preparing to bury their loved ones.

Some of the victims were buried on the New Year’s weekend in various parts of the country. Eleven of the deceased are staff members of the Tambo Memorial Hospital and will be laid to rest in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo this coming weekend respectively.

Four Ekurhuleni firefighters have since been discharged from hospital while four others are still being treated.

Ekurhuleni Metro spokesperson Zwide Dlamini says, “As the city, we are still reeling in shock following the explosion of the tanker. Especially the loss of life. We have been involved since day one of the incident, in putting down the fire. Supporting the families through social services and other means. Visiting the families with the Gauteng provincial government. Also taking stock with the sort of assistance that they might require.”