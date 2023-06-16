Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and People with disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has disputed claims that government has failed the youth in the country.

Dlamini-Zuma says it was the democratic government that heard the cries of young people for free education during the Fees Must Fall Movement that started in 2015.

She was speaking during the official commemoration of Youth Day in the Free State.

The importance of Youth Day: Dlamini-Zuma:

Today marks 47 years since the 1976 uprising which saw student protests over the use of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools.

Dlamini-Zuma says claims that the youth has been forgotten are false.

“This government has made free education for young people even up to tertiary for poor people and for working class people. It’s free. During those days you wouldn’t go to these universities like UCT and Wits. Young people must take opportunities that exist, they must inform themselves, they must be organise. The exhibitions, there are lots of opportunities so to say they are forgotten is far from the truth,” says Dlamini-Zuma.