Hundreds of delegates from around the country have concluded a three-day conference on how to make the District Development Model work for municipalities.

Delegates discussed issues including how the various spheres of government can coordinate their efforts better to improve service delivery. Among the issues and concerns raised by Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng was the importance of accountability and consequences for those who break the public trust.

Minister Nkadimeng delivered the keynote address on Monday. Along with consequence management she urged the delegates to work through the DDM to ensure accountability as it is a fundamental pillar of good governance. She also raised the issue of municipalities that draw up budgets they have no funds for.

“You are simply saying I intend to spend R20 when I have R10. And I shall see as I go forward where I’ll get the other R10. And yet it passes all of us, including council. Guess what is even worse, you will even think they want to offer more services,” says Nkadimeng.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke emphasised the importance of professionalising public service, especially at local government level. This is especially important to deal with the political instability at this sphere of government.

“We see this as an invitation to professionalise the public service, especially at local gov. Fortunately the frameworks are there. The professionalisation framework that cabinet approved, very clear. If we do not, we will continue to experience this instability which ultimately weakens public institutions,” says Maluleke.

In her address, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela spoke about South Africa’s dreams of 1994 that are now lying unfulfilled. But she cautioned against the thinking that the country’s problems will disappear if the ANC is removed from power next year.

“Let’s take the approach for example. If our ethical problem is that the governing party is corrupt and 2024 the governing party is gone, then it should be back to our dream SA again. But what about unemployment, can you blame that on the governing party alone? What about land…would these be history if we got rid of the governing party?,” says Madonsela.