Disruption in Waste collection in parts of Joburg enters second week

Disruption in Waste collection services in parts of Johannesburg has entered the second week, as the ongoing Pikitup strike continues.

The waste collection entity has roped in additional service providers to help with the backlogs in the waste collection during this period.

Casual workers have been on strike over the past few days over allegations of unfair workplace practices. Pikitup however says certain areas that were affected are slowing improving.

City Manager Floyd Brink and Pikitup management held an urgent press briefing on Wednesday to update the public on the measures they have taken to mitigate the impact of the strike.

The strike has impacted various parts of the City, including Norwood, Marlboro, Waterval, Selby, Randburg, Midrand, and Diepsloot and has left the waste collection service unable to remove rubbish in the city.

The protesting workers say they will continue their strike until the city agrees to their demands and employ them permanently.

An investigation into the hiring and employment process of the entity will also be conducted to find long-lasting solutions to the staffing challenges at the waste collection service.

