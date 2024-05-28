Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) have embarked on a strike at SA Steel Mills

The union has accused the company, trading as Alfeco Holdings, of unlawfully dismissing 165 workers for participating in a protected strike.

Numsa says the company has ignored a Labour Court order that confirmed that the strike over working conditions by workers last month was legal and protected.

Numsa’s Sedibeng Regional Secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali leads demonstrations outside the company’s offices in Meyerton in the Vaal.

“We demand the reinstatement of the workers dismissed. 162 have been dismissed. We demand that the employer complies with the collective agreement, a minimum rate of R59,10, unlike the R42. Thirdly we want the employer to adhere to occupational health and safety. People are dying inside they are losing fingers and the employer doesn’t take responsibility. The employer must adhere to those demands failing which we will intensify the strike.”