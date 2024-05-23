Fuel retail stores across Gauteng impacted by truck drivers’ strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some fuel retail stores in Gauteng are experiencing difficulties due to the truck drivers’ strike at distribution company, SG Convenience.

The company delivers goods to small retail stores, hotels and fuel stations across the country.

Workers affiliated to the Dynamic People’s Union (DPYUSA) of South Africa in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal downed tools this week, demanding better wages and working conditions.

The union says workers at the company’s warehouses are doing their duties without proper PPE and danger allowances.

Some forecourts are worried about the strike affecting deliveries, especially on items that are exclusively supplied by SG Convenience.

Others have made alternative arrangements.

The impact of the strike has also been felt by some consumers.

It is unclear when this strike will come to an end.

– Report by Nosipho Radebe