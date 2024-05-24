City of Joburg to fast-track waste removal amid Pikitup strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg says it will fast-track the collection of garbage in the city.

This after the casual workers at the waste removal company Pikitup interrupted the collection of rubbish by blocking depots.

The city has since obtained a court interdict against the workers who are demanding to be permanently employed.

Spokesperson, Nthatisi Modingoane says, “As of yesterday, out of the 12 depots, eight were operational and our plan is to make sure that all 12 depots are operational today. Our plan is to make sure that we increase the working hours just to clear the backlog into the evening and also work into the weekend to make sure this city becomes clean. What will also happen is that trucks that are going out into communities will be escorted by the JPMD.”

Meanwhile, frustrated residents in the city say they remain concerned about the lack of communication in relation to when Pikitup services will resume with piles of refuse posing a health risk.

