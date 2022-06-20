Residents of Klipspuit in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, are calling on power utility Eskom to end the township’s constant power outages.

In the early hours of Monday, scores of residents took to the streets to protest, blockading several main roads in the area. However, large contingents of police officers are currently monitoring the area, and have dispersed protesters. Most of the affected roads have been reopened to traffic.

“Now we had this problem of electricity for a very long time especially here in Soweto. So the people now have had enough. This is the first time we are doing this. That is why we came out here in our numbers to protest against Eskom to always stop giving us a problem with electricity. So now as you see in Old Potchefstroom road in Pimville, Klipsruit, people are out here to protest against Eskom to listen to their grievances,” Community Leader, Jaby Nontokolo.

