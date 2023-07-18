The disgruntled Bengwenyema-ye-Maswati community in Limpopo’s Steelpoort has lodged a civil case against mining company Miracle Upon Miracle in Polokwane’s High Court.

The community members say that they co-own shares in the new platinum located in their area. They claim that the Australian-based mining company has sidelined them.

The community says they own the land where a new platinum mine is earmarked for development in the future.

They have accused the Australian-owned corporation of secretly listing the mine on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The mine allegedly interdicted the community’s rights to have an influence within the mining company.