A group of aggrieved African National Congress (ANC) members in the North West, have served both the party’s National Executive Committee and the newly-elected North West officials with court papers.

The group intends to challenge the outcome of the 9th provincial conference which was held last weekend in Rustenburg.

They are questioning the legitimacy of the conference as they believe there were irregularities and non-compliance with the party’s constitution.

ANC North West Provincial Conference credibility brought under question:

In a document of about 243 pages the SABC News in possession of, the aggrieved members have cited the ANC, the National Executive Committee of the party, the electoral committee, and all the five officials of the North West as respondents.

They want the court to declare the decision of the provincial conference null and void and that the five officials elected to be interdicted and restrained from performing any functions.

The intended urgent court application is scheduled to take place on Thursday before the North West High Court in Mahikeng. This is two days before the resumption of the second leg of the provincial conference.

The outcome of the 9th ANC North West Conference hangs in the balance: