Court proceedings are underway at the North West High Court sitting in Mahikeng in the North West, where aggrieved members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the province have applied for an urgent court interdict regarding this weekend’s provincial conference.

The applicants are hoping to bar the ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) and the Interim Regional Committees (IRCs) in the province from voting in the conference that gets underway in Rustenburg.

The group says the term of the current IPC and IRCs ended three years ago.

They say should the committees take part in conference, the process would be unfair and unconstitutional.

ANC North West briefs the media on its provincial conference:



Earlier, the party said it is confident of an incident-free provincial conference this weekend.

The party’s ninth Provincial Conference will be held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

The three-day meeting will elect new leadership, with seven candidates having thrown their hats into the ring.

Former ANC MP Nono Maloi and the current premier Bushy Maape are seen as the leading contenders with other candidates being Motlalepule Rosho, Kenetswe Mosenogi, Supra Mahumapelo, Temba Gwabeni, and the current Interim Provincial Co-ordinator Chomane Chauke.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Kenny Morolong says one of the ANC’s top officials will open their conference.

The race is on for ANC chairpersonship in the North West: