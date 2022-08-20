African National Congress’ (ANC) National Spokesperson, Pule Mabe, says the national leadership of the party recognises the newly-elected provincial officials of the North West elected last week.

He was commenting on reports that some party members in the province are questioning the legitimacy of the conference and are even intending to challenge the outcome of the conference.

Speaking at a media briefing in Mahikeng, Mabe says they expect all party members to rally behind the elected leaders.

“Comrade Nono is the duly-elected chairperson of the province. Our expectation is that he will work with the collective to fulfill the mandate given to them by the ninth provincial conference of the ANC. Where we are – and the reason why we have been released as the DIP machinery of the ANC at national level to come and give this support to the officials – is because we recognise the election of the officials that is why we are here,” says Mabe.

ANC North West Provincial Conference credibility brought under question

Mabe says the party will challenge any move by aggrieved members who take the outcome of the conference to court.

“Now, will the ANC challenge this? Of course, we have the duty to protect our internal processes. We’ve got the duty to teach and educate our cadres to accept the outcomes of the conference. You see, the ANC is a democratic organisation. Now, if you agree, you become part of voluntary enterprise called the African National Congress. It then follows that you ought to also submit yourself to the democratic processes of that voluntary enterprise,” says Mabe.

The outcome of the 9th ANC North West Conference hangs in the balance: