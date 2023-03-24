International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says the Department is awaiting refreshed legal opinion on extending an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS Summit in August.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin a week ago for the alleged forced deportation of over 16 000 children amid the invasion of Ukraine.

According to reports, the warrant obligates the ICC’s 123-member-states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial, should he be found on their territory.

Pandor says despite Putin being among the BRICS heads, legal opinion must first be sought regarding the arrest warrant.

“We are awaiting a refreshed legal opinion on the matter and we continue to be a member-state of the Rome Treaty. We are concerned about the situation of the people of Ukraine. What we would want to do is be in a position where we could continue to engage with both countries to persuade them towards peace.”

SAfm’s Sunrise interview with Minister Pandor below:

SABC News International Editor Sophie Mokoena on Putin’s arrest warrant: