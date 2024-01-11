I have never felt as proud as I felt today: Ramaphosa on ICJ case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is proud of the way the South African legal team presented its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague in The Netherlands.

Pretoria wants the Israeli government to stop what it calls a genocide of the people of Palestine. Ramaphosa says the country’s case is based on principle and South Africa’s commitment to the cause for the liberation of Palestine.

He says this was a proud moment for South Africa.

“I must say that I have never felt as proud as I felt today when our legal team was arguing our case in the Hague and I never felt as proud when I see Ronald Lamola the son of this province standing there in that court introducing our case. Bathi abanye that the Palestinians that were there, many of them cried because they have a sense that South Africa is probably the only country that is standing by them through these trials and tribulations.”

Lamola’s remarks

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa has brought Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the suffering of Palestinians.

Lamola says Israel has oppressed Palestine for decades.

“The violence and the destruction in Palestine and Israel did not begin on the 07th of October 2023. The Palestinians have experienced systemic oppression and violence for the last 76 years. On the Gaza Strip, at least since 2004, Israel continues to exercise control over the airspace territorial, waters land crossings, water, electricity and civilian infrastructure,” says Lamola.

The South African representative at the court Vusi Madonsela said the international system had failed to prevent genocide in Gaza. Israel has disposed Palestinians of their land.

“In our application, South Africa has recognized the ongoing Nakba of the Palestinian people through Israel’s colonization and their internationally recognised right of return as refugees to their towns and villages in what is now the state of Israel,” says Madonsela.

