Digitisation has negatively impacted the Post Office: Mapulana

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Philly Mapulana says digitisation has had a negative impact on the future viability of the South African Post Office.

Mapulana was answering questions during an Economic Cluster Ministerial oral reply session in the National Assembly.

“One of the things that impacted negatively on the future viability of the Post Office, has been the impact of digitisation, the impact of the internet has made communications through letter post redundant so to speak. So, this has had a significant impact not only in our own postal office, but globally. All the global postal operators are struggling under this so, all of them are transitioning to embrace the digital era.”