‘Difficult to lump Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israel in same pot’

ANC National Executive Committee member Enoch Godongwana says a clear distinction should be drawn between the governing party’s position on the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year but has faced stiff resistance from Kyiv.

The ANC has shown solidarity with the Palestinians and has remained neutral on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Godongwana was answering from delegates at the three-day Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Forum in Drakensburg, southern KwaZulu-Natal.

“It’s difficult to lump the Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israel into the same pot because they are two distinct questions. Let me start with the Russia-Ukraine war, we took our position which is the old age position of non-alignment and non-alignment does not mean we don’t have a position. In the case of Palestine matters are complicated by the fact that we have always been on the side of the Palestinians. Attack by Hamas was a trigger of an already existing challenge. That’s why people are saying we want a two state solution. If you look at what Israel is doing is to push the Palestinians completely out of Palestine.”