Scenes of desperation at Rafah crossing between Egypt and Palestine

Demonstrators in West Bank, Palestine, have taken part in a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

This as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

On Friday, Israel gave more than a million residents of the northern Gaza an a 24 hour notice to flee to the south to avoid an onslaught.

Hamas has vowed to fight to the last drop of blood and told residents to stay.

There are scenes of desperation at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Palestine.

People are running away from the besieged Gaza City.

Aid trucks have lined in Egypt’s Al-Arish city.

Rafah is located between the Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza and it’s the only crossing into the territory not controlled by Israel.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says humanitarian aid is desperately needed.

“The humanitarian situation is one which is of course, we are concerned about. I’ve raised in all the calls and interactions. I’ve had with other leaders across the region. And in particular, making sure that we can try and get the Rafah crossing opened, that will ease the humanitarian situation.”

Egyptian member of Foreign Council, Major General Muhammad El-Shahawy, says only people are allowed to Rafah crossing.

“It’s very important because there are six crossings between Gaza and Israel. All of these crossings are stopped except Rafah crossing, for that reason it’s very important to cross the individuals, not commodities, not the goods, not the vehicles but only the persons who want to go from and to Egypt. And also there a lot casualties who are affected by this war.”

Meanwhile, the US is offering Americans in Israel and their immediate relatives evacuation by sea from Northern Haifa to Cyprus.

“I am here to get on the ship to America. Well, the ship is taking us to Cyprus and we have a flight booked from Cyprus to Dallas. And we are leaving because it’s unsafe here, we have had rockets a few times in my city, Rosh Haayin and we have two kids and it’s very scary to wake them up in the middle of the night, running to the shelter room.”

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, says they remain resilient.

“Do not stop. Continue, keep on, supported by all components of these societies Arab and Muslim, by all their groups, trends and affiliations. And the free people we saw in Europe and in Latin America and even in America itself, saying no to this occupation, no to this killing and no to this destruction.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to dismantle Hamas.

“We are striking at our enemies with unprecedented might. I emphasise. This is just the beginning. Our enemies have only begun paying the price. And I won’t detail what is yet to come. But I tell you that this is only the beginning.”

Israel says nearly 200 people have been held hostage in Gaza.