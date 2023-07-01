The Hollywoodbets Durban July is renowned for the fashion as much as the top performing horses and jockeys.

The theme for today’s race is ‘Out Of This World’.

Fashion store owner, Silomo Ntombela, shares her thoughts on the theme.

“It is a very exciting theme, it is much more different from last year and I think most designers have found it and had fun to work with, most colours that will be used are purples, more silver, more out of this world and more spacey like robotic, a lot of reds, a lot of neons but something bright but out of this world so nothing dull and black.”

Clothing company manager, Nomcebo Nsele says for the past two weeks they have been designing and making outfits for customers.

“For the past two weeks we have been busy designing and making outfits for our customers for the Durban July Handicap which are definitely out of this world. We are grateful for the opportunity that this event is bringing to our business since we were badly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, such events and other events help us to grow our revenue; we are grateful indeed and looking forward to dressing more clients in future.”

It will be horses, fashion, bets at Greyville race course: