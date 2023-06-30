Several roads will be closed around the Greyville Racecourse in Durban to accommodate the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu is urging motorists to use alternative routes. Zungu says Mitchell Crescent and 6th Avenue are among the roads that will be closed.

He says motorists should exercise caution on the roads as there will be a hive of activities.

“The following intersections will be closed from 03:00 in the morning until the event is finished: Mitchell Crescent, Sixth Avenue, Clearance Road, Fifth Avenue, DLI Avenue, and Avondale Road. We are advising motorists to avoid these intersections to avoid delays.”

VIDEO: Preview of the upcoming 2023 Durban July horse racing event