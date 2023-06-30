It is all systems go for Africa’s finest horse racing event, the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Marquees are being set up at the Greyville racecourse to host the tens of thousands of people expected to attend the event on Saturday.

Local fashion designers say they have been very busy for weeks, working on the outfits with which their clients hope to steal the show. All eyes will be in Durban as one of Africa’s biggest horse racing events is expected to recover to top form on Saturday after two years of COVID-19 lockdown and a ban on big events.

The excitement as events make their comeback is expected to give the city an economic boost. Gold Circle Events Executive, Steve Marshall, says betting started three months ago, but will continue until a few minutes before the start of each race.

“The betting for this event, because it is such a massive event, opened up three months ago.”

#sabcnews Scenes at the Greyville race course. Marquees shaping up. pic.twitter.com/GgxyPDLnWE — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) June 30, 2023

Marshall says the number of people attending the premier event to get back to pre-COVID levels.

“Pre-COVID we got the numbers up to 45 000 to 46 000, during COVID, we obviously had two years of lockdown and zero crowds and then last year things only opened up about a week before the event. We had 35 000 people last year, this year we will be heading towards the 45 000 more than that will be a bonus. We had to stop selling parking tickets because there are areas of the golf course that are too flooded and haven’t recovered. For those who have parking tickets, we have a lot of parking attendants to show you guys where to park and where not to park.”

Outfits

This year’s fashion theme is Out of This World. Designer Silomo Ntombela of Silomo Boutique shares her thoughts on the theme.

“It is a very exciting theme, it is much more different from last year and I think most designers have found it fun. Most colours that will be used purples, more silver, more out of this world and more spacey like robotic, a lot of reds a lot of neon’s but something bright but out of this world, so nothing dull and black.”

Meanwhile, the owner of clothing design and manufacturing company Too Hot Designs Nomcebo Nsele says they have been working full tilt for weeks.

“For the past two weeks we have been busy designing and making outfits for our customers for the Durban July Handy cap which are definitely out of this world. We are grateful for the opportunity that this event is bringing to our business since we were badly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, such events and other events help us to grow our revenue. We are grateful indeed and looking forward to dressing more clients in future.”