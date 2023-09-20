The Department of Correctional Services says it rejects what it terms, reckless and misleading reports that it has admitted that Oscar Pistorius became eligible for parole six months ago and should already have been considered for release.

The Department says it has filed papers to the Constitutional Court in relation to an application brought by Pistorius.

It says it has not made such reported admission which it says is clearly orchestrated to influence the decision of the apex court.

“The Department could not ignore this order relating to antedating the sentence date. It is therefore in our view that a competing court will finally provide clarity so that the matter can be resolved once and for all,” says Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.

