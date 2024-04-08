“Declaring Zuma ineligible for public office violates his rights”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says declaring former President Jacob Zuma ineligible to stand for public office is a violation of his rights.

Mpofu says according to the Constitution, every adult citizen has the right to stand for public office. He is representing the party in the Electoral Court.

The party is appealing the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission to uphold objections to Zuma’s standing for public office.

Advocate Mpofu has lamented the attitude of the commission towards Zuma.

“We are dealing with the right to vote for those people who support this party and former President Zuma. Their right to vote would be infringed because they will not have the right to choose to be represented by the people or persons that they want. We are also dealing with the Section 19 rights of the party itself, but we are also dealing with the rights of former President Zuma which have been infringed – his rights in terms of section 19(3)(b) which says that every person, those we like and those we don’t like, has the right to stand for political office.”

VIDEO | MK supporters brave cold, rain as party takes on IEC for disqualifying Zuma: