The death toll from a brutal attack on 15 people inside a house in Pietermaritzburg’s Msunduzi district has risen to ten. This comes after two of the four injured people earlier admitted to the hospital have died.

Police say seven suspects armed with rifles entered the house on Sunday, enquiring about the owner.

They then told the occupants to undress, before pouring a liquid over them and setting them alight.

Eight people were burnt to death inside the house.

This attack follows several other mass killings in KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks.

The police say it is believed that the attack may be drug-related.

Provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says, “Two victims who had survived after eight men were tortured to death in Msunduzi location in Taylors Halt in Pietermaritzburg, have succumbed to the injuries in hospital. This increases the number of fatalities to ten. A provincial team has been roped in to investigate the matter.”